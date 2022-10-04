Where there’s a will, there’s a way, as the saying goes. It seems that Planned Parenthood is determined to help those seeking abortion, regardless of some states’ laws.

With a growing number of patients living in states that prohibit abortion, Planned Parenthood intends to open its first mobile abortion clinic in southern Illinois. It will be the first of its kind in the country, according to an NPR report.

