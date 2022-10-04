Where there’s a will, there’s a way, as the saying goes. It seems that Planned Parenthood is determined to help those seeking abortion, regardless of some states’ laws.
With a growing number of patients living in states that prohibit abortion, Planned Parenthood intends to open its first mobile abortion clinic in southern Illinois. It will be the first of its kind in the country, according to an NPR report.
Yamelsie Rodriguez, the president of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, told NPR that the goal is reduce the hundreds of miles that women have to travel to get care — and to meet them where they are.
Later this year, the mobile clinic will begin dispensing abortion pills and offering consultations. Because abortion remains legal in Illinois, the mobile clinic will operate there, but it will be able to travel closer to neighboring states’ borders, which will reduce the distance that many women would have to travel for the services.
“Illinois has become a hub for people from other parts of the Midwest and South who’s become unable to get abortions in their home states as a result of this summer’s US Supreme Court decision overturning Roe. v. Wade,” the NPR report said.
Illinois was already ahead of the curve, though. Because it was anticipated that Roe v. Wade would be overturned, a large clinic was opened, in 2019, in Fairview Heights, Ill., just across the state line from St. Louis, the report said.
Missouri had some of the strictest laws in the nation regarding abortion, even before the court released the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision and state officials moved almost immediately to implement abortion bans in response to it.
Approximately 14,000 patients traveling from across the region, each year, are projected to visit the Fairview Heights clinic.
The increase “is materializing much, much faster than we anticipated,” Rodriguez said in the NPR report. “We just need more access points.”
The mobile facility will operate out of an RV, which will include a small waiting area, lab and two exam rooms, the report said. Initially, abortion medication for up to 11 weeks gestation will be provided, officials said. Eventually, surgical abortions will be offered — likely beginning, sometime, next year.
Women in need of the services, who are able to access them through a mobile clinic, are lucky to have the option. It’s not surprising that Planned Parenthood has found a way to help those who need them. We predict more of these mobile clinics will begin cropping up on states’ borders where abortion is no longer legal.
