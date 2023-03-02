The next time someone in Los Angeles has to call the police, they may be surprised at who shows up.
The union representing officers with the Los Angeles Police Department has released a list of calls for service that it believes can be handled by unarmed responders.
This is an idea that has been talked about in light of many police-involved shootings of civilians over the past several years.
Mental health advocates believe that having someone other than an armed police officer respond to situations involving those with mental health issues could reduce deadly police shootings.
It’s an alternative policing approach that’s been deployed in other major cities to varying levels.
The list released by the union includes:
• Non-criminal mental health calls
• Non-violent juvenile disturbance or juveniles beyond parental control calls — for example, those who won’t go to school
• Non-criminal and/or non-violent homeless and quality of life-related calls
• Calls to schools unless the school administration is initiating a call for an emergency police response or making mandatory notification
• Public health order violations
• Under the influence calls
• Non-violent calls for service at city parks
• Parking violations, driveway tows, abandoned vehicles
• Panhandling, illegal vending, illegal gambling, fireworks
• Defecating/urinating in public
• Loitering, trespassing with no indication of danger
• Landlord/tenant disputes
• Calls for loud noise, music or party calls
• Suspicious circumstances — possible dead body, where there’s no indication of foul play.
The union representatives say establishing unarmed response protocol will help the police department with chronic understaffing, according to a news report. It will also allow them to focus on responding to emergency calls.
“The union also says these changes could ease concerns from the general public regarding armed officers responding to any and all calls for service,” the news report said.
According to NPR, armed officers have responded less to low-risk mental health emergencies, in favor of “community care teams,” which consist of mental health professionals and police.
So far, the union representing Los Angeles police has agreed to stop providing a sworn police response to the complaints on the list and says it will work with the police department and city to develop protocols if an armed response becomes necessary after the unarmed response has been deployed.
This could be a solution to two obvious problems: Police understaffing and officer-involved shootings of civilians. Having unarmed responders taking calls that are non-violent and less serious will allow armed police officers to handle the more “serious” calls.
If successful for the Los Angeles Police Department, perhaps it’s a plan that other departments should adopt across the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.