We often complain about the crime in the United States and how sometimes, justice isn’t served in criminal cases. Some people get away with theft and other petty crimes and some get away with murder.
But not every country is as easy on criminals as we are and sometimes, people will take the law into their own hands to punish someone they think has done something wrong.
In fact, sometimes a person doesn’t even have to commit what we’d consider a crime, to be punished. Take Pakistan, for example.
Recently, a mob lynched a man because he had allegedly burnt pages of the Quran, the Muslim holy book. They lynching happened in central Pakistan and dozens of people have been arrested.
Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered action against the mob and any police who failed to act as the man was lynched.
“The lynching will be dealt with full severity of the law,” Khan said in a CNN report. “We have zero tolerance for anyone taking the law into their own hands.”
More than 60 people are suspected of having involvement and they have been arrested. More suspects are being identified through social media videos that some villagers were shooting. On Saturday, the mob gathered after a prayer leader’s son said he saw a man burning pages of the Quran, a police official told Reuters.
When police arrived, they found a man tied to a tree and unconscious. The villagers were armed with iron rods, axes and batons. They had killed him and hung his body from the tree. They also attacked the police.
The dead man, Muhammad Mushtaq, was in his 50s and appeared to have mental disabilities, according to the CNN report.
“Mob killings over accusations of blasphemy — a crime that can carry the death sentence — are fairly frequent in Muslim-majority Pakistan,” the report said.
In December, the burnt body of a Sri Lankan was lynched by factory workers in the eastern city of Sialkot because he allegedly brought shame on the country.
Forget the fair trial and the task of proving someone guilty of a crime. Apparently some people don’t believe in allowing the law to determine guilt or innocence and would rather deliver vigilante justice, as they see fit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.