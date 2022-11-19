Changes are inevitable and when it comes to the political world, they’re expected, especially when new people are elected and others retire or get voted out.

The Democratic party faces some major changes after Nancy Pelosi announced, this week, that she will step down from party leadership. Following two decades of leading House Democrats, her departure represents generational change that younger rank-and-file members had been demanding for years.

