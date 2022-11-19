Changes are inevitable and when it comes to the political world, they’re expected, especially when new people are elected and others retire or get voted out.
The Democratic party faces some major changes after Nancy Pelosi announced, this week, that she will step down from party leadership. Following two decades of leading House Democrats, her departure represents generational change that younger rank-and-file members had been demanding for years.
Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland, Pelosi’s top lieutenant, also announced that he will not run for leadership in the new Congress.
It appears that Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY, and Katherine Clark, D-Mass., have secured support for minority leader and minority whip, the number one and number two leadership slots. Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., originally sought the assistant post, which was considered the number three job. However, on Friday, he said he’s running for Democratic Caucus chairman, instead. Elections will be held, Nov. 30, to determine Democratic leadership roles.
Meanwhile, many GOP leaders and voters seem to be happy about Pelosi’s departure. She’s been a hate figure for some time now, as she symbolizes, for many, a specter of corruption, liberal elitism and a type of liberal decadence.
Former president Donald Trump, perhaps, showed the most dislike for her, calling her a “nasty woman” and giving her the moniker “Nasty Nancy.”
Despite what Trump or other Republicans think about her, she’s also a woman in power. She was the first woman speaker in the US House of Representatives and she led two impeachments.
Under her tenure, House Democrats have achieved some herculean tasks of political maneuvering. Everything they’ve accomplished legislatively, since 2007, has been because of Pelosi’s control of the caucus.
In a show of persuasion that probably terrified grown men, Pelosi shepherded landmark legislation and managed to pass the Affordable Care Act.
She has never faced a real challenger and doesn’t engage in election time debates. Everyone knows that seat belonged to Pelosi, as long as she wanted it.
Now, she’s decided she no longer wants it.
She’s 82 now and considering her husband, Paul Pelosi faces a long recovery after being attacked in their home by a man with a hammer, it’s understandable that she would step down, now.
This doesn’t mean she’s ready to step out of the political spotlight altogether. Instead, she will continue to represent San Francisco, just as she’s done for 35 years.
Even those who don’t agree with her politics can’t deny that Pelosi has been a political powerhouse and a fine example of a female political leader who acts with poise and grace, but isn’t afraid to stand up for what she believes in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.