Much like religion, discussing politics often leads to heated discussions and arguments — we’ve seen it in the letters to the editor section, for example.
Over the past several years, differences in political opinions have become much more serious, with people on both sides of the aisle engaging in questionable behavior at times.
Perhaps the most notable example was the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol.
However, the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, is just as horrifying.
Based on news reports, it would appear that David DePape, 42, the man who attacked Paul Pelosi did so because he was “vulnerable to misinformation.”
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said, Monday, that based on DePape’s statements, the attack was politically motivated.
He told police that he intended to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage and called her the “leader of a pack of lies.”
His statement about her is something we’ve heard before. It’s no secret that former president Donald Trump and other Republicans have spoken unfavorably about Nancy Pelosi in public and have made fun of her, called her names and acted generally immature and unprofessional at times. It’s all become so commonplace among some politicians these days, that it’s hard to take them seriously when they engage in that type of behavior and abandon all decorum and common sense.
Having a difference of opinion is one thing, but acting in violence because of those opinions is never justifiable.
There should never be any type of violence perpetrated on a political figure or their friends or families, for any reason — it doesn’t matter what political party they belong to.
Being rude, nasty and unkind does not show a person’s strength, but rather is an indicator of their true character.
Politicians should also remember that when they make disparaging comments about others, make false claims and engage in name-calling, people are listening.
Some of those people might suffer from mental illness and take their comments to heart and decide to act on their rage or the rage of those they admire.
What happened to Paul Pelosi was shocking, but what could have happened to Nancy Pelosi, had she been home at the time, may have been even worse.
