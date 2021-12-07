Each year, the anniversary of Pearl Harbor is remembered by military members and civilians, alike. Visitors from all over the world, some of whom include Pearl Harbor survivors’ families and veterans, have gone to the National Pearl Harbor Memorial in Hawaii, on Dec. 7.
This year, however, marks a special anniversary — the 80th. On Dec. 7, 1941, 2,403 service members and civilians were killed during the Japanese attack on the Hawaiian base in America’s Pacific Fleet. There were 1,178 people injured in the attack, which permanently sank two US Navy battleships, the USS Utah and the USS Arizona.
The attack also destroyed 199 aircraft. It was an unprecedented surprise attack that precipitated the United States’ entry into World War II, as we declared war on Japan and sided with the Allies.
The war would finally end in August 1945, when American troops dropped two atomic bombs in Japan, but not before many more lives were lost and damage done.
The United States Congress, on Aug. 23, 1994, designated Dec. 7 as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Every year, events have been held at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which culminate in a ceremony on Dec. 7.
There will be a virtual live-stream today at 8 a.m. PST, during which you will be able to hear from the families of Pearl Harbor survivors and watch as a commemorative wreath is laid in the Hudson River.
The live-stream is available on Twitch, Facebook and YouTube.
As we remember that monumental day, now 80 years later, we must not forget that some service members made the ultimate sacrifice.
That day was so monumental in our history as a country, that we need to make sure future generations understand the historical importance of the events that occurred on that day.
Today, we remember all who were injured and lost their lives and we honor their families, as well as the survivors and their families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.