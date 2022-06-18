An error cost a man his job in Rancho Cordova, Calif., after he accidentally set the price of gas to 69 cents instead of $6.99 per gallon.
According to news reports, John Szczecina, the manager at the Shell gas station, was changing the cost of the gas quickly, while a co-worker was clocking in. Instead of setting the price to be nearly $7 a gallon, he made the mistake of setting it below $1 a gallon and for three hours, people took advantage of the cheap prices and bought the gas.
The news report estimated that the error caused the gas station to lose about $16,000. A GoFundMe page has been set up by Szczecina’s sister, to help him repay the lost revenue.
The page claims that Szczecina might be sued and asks for people to contribute to help him repay the lost revenue. According to a news report, he was given a termination notice, on Monday.
The goal for the GoFundMe page was set at $20,055; as of Friday, the amount raised was $20,055, contributed by 929 donors. Paula Jackson, Szczecina’s sister, set up the page and, on June 15, posted that her brother is hoping to get the Shell gas station owners a check to repay the money because it’s the “right thing to do.”
He made a mistake that anyone could have made; yet, he felt responsibility in making sure the money was paid back. We’re not so sure that a GoFundMe page was the best way to do that because it’s not him paying the money back, himself, but rather, he’s using other people’s money to pay for his mistake.
Granted, the donors who have contributed to the fundraising effort were under no obligation to help him out, but it seems like he’s trying to avoid being sued by his former employer and wants to get the money repaid as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.