Donald J. Trump is driven to brand every one of his adversaries with what he thinks are appropriate adjectives.
With women, he overuses “nasty.” For men he has a whole list of negative labels that tags them as — in his mind — as sub humans.
The most appropriate adjective for those who brand Trump is “cruel.”
When his opponents begin describing him, they usually start with one of his first ignoble acts — the separation of migrant children from their parents.
Three years after his administration started separating immigrant families arriving on the southern border, lawyers say they still haven’t been able to reach the parents of 545 affected children, according to court documents filed Oct. 20.
Investigators say that some of children involved may never see their parents again.
Lawyers for the aptly named American Civil Liberties Union said they still cannot find the parents of 283 children despite thorough on-the-ground searches and don’t expect to be able to reach their relatives by telephone, meaning that the families may never be reunited.
Many of the families involved were separated in 2017, before the Trump administration began separating immigrant families routinely, hoping to deter immigrants from crossing the border without authorization.
The children have been released to sponsors, who are typically family members or friends, but also include foster families. Their parents, two-thirds of whom were deported before a federal judge ordered that they be identified and reunited with their children in 2018, either have not been located or have not been successfully contacted.
The group Justice in Motion is continuing to work to locate the parents in Mexico and Central America, though that has become more difficult amid the pandemic.
Why have such miserable, uncivilized standards persisted 75 years since the ghastly experiences during World War II?
Governments have been criticized throughout the history of humanity, but in modern times, bookkeeping contacts for family members should be routine.
The United States government officials have long known the psychological harms associated with separating family members.
These harms would only add to the anxiety created by the pandemic as immigrants and their children fight for their release from detention.
Now read this: Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the administration has tried to carry out what immigrant advocates call a new kind of family separation: “a binary choice.”
Either allow their children to be placed with relatives or a foster family in the US while the parents remain detained, or stay together as a family in indefinite detention and risk contracting the coronavirus.
Those are agonizing choices that would be difficult for adults and horribly puzzling for children.
