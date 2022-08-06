Ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, there have been arguments about when a fetus is considered a person.
In the weeks following the decision, we’ve heard some bizarre stories, one of which involved a woman in Texas, who got pulled over, on June 29, after driving in an HOV lane, with no visible passenger in her vehicle.
After the officer gave her a ticket, she said her unborn baby should count as a second passenger in her vehicle, citing Texas’s penal code in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned.
The HOV lane required drivers to have at least one passenger in their cars when they use the lane. However, the sheriff’s deputy told the woman about the rule, but the she claimed her unborn baby was the passenger.
The officer wasn’t buying it and told the woman it needed to be “two people outside of the body.” She maintained that at 34 weeks pregnant, her unborn child now was recognized as a living person.
It would seem that lawmakers in Georgia would agree with the Texas woman. The Washington Post reported that under Georgia law, fetuses now have “full legal recognition” as living people.
That means their parents can claim them as dependents on their tax returns — even before they are born.
“The state’s department of revenue said, Monday, that it would begin recognizing ‘any unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat ... as eligible for the Georgia individual income tax dependent exemption’ — amounting to $3,000,” the Post report said.
There’s a catch, though. Taxpayers must be ready to provide relevant documents and medical records if the department requests them.
“The tax benefit is a byproduct of a law that went into effect, July 20, banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy,” the report said.
This might sound like a good deal for parents-to-be, but who wants to bet that there will be some fraud, as people figure out ways to game the system?
Will the relevant documents and medical records be asked for each time? Or will some people get away with not having to provide them?
And what happens if a woman suffers a miscarriage and has already received the tax deduction?
This is an interesting approach to recognizing an unborn child as a person early in a woman’s pregnancy, but perhaps they should stick to the way thing are now and not allow parents to file for the credit until after the child has been born.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.