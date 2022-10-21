Parents are being warned to check their children’s Halloween candy, this year. It’s not a new phenomenon — ever since rumors of razor blades in apples and sewing needles in candy began circulating long ago, parents have been encouraged to check their children’s candy before allowing them to eat it.
While finding something like a sewing needle or other foreign object in candy probably wasn’t likely, checking to make sure all candy is tightly wrapped and untampered with is still a good idea.
These days, however, the threat of tainted candy is much more serious than razor blades and sewing needles. On Wednesday, about 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills were seized at LAX. They were packaged in popular candy boxes such as Whoppers, SweeTarts and Skittles.
Someone attempted to go through TSA with several bags of snacks and candy, which actually turned out to contain fentanyl pills instead of any sweet treats.
It’s unclear whether it was a man or woman that tried to go through TSA, but that person fled before they were apprehended and detained by law enforcement, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release said. The person, however, was identified and the investigation is ongoing.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that’s 50 times more potent than heroin and up to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the US Drug Enforcement Administration. Just two grams, about the same amount as 10-15 grains of table salt, can kill a person. The DEA has cautioned that “one pill can kill.”
For months, federal authorities and local law enforcement agencies have been warning people about the dangers of fentanyl — especially since “rainbow” fentanyl was discovered to be circulating. The pills come in a variety of colors, sort of like Skittles, and are meant to be attractive to children. The purpose is to drive addiction amongst children and adults, too.
An uptick in recent overdose deaths among teens in the Los Angeles area has caused great concern, since fentanyl is suspected to be the cause.
“With Halloween approaching, parents need to make sure they are checking their kids candy and not allowing them to eat anything until it has been inspected by them,” the LASD news release said. “If you find anything in candy boxes that you believe might be narcotics, do not touch it and immediately notify your local law enforcement agency.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.