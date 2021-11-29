Whenever guns are mentioned in conversation — or especially when it comes to banning certain weapons or implementing certain laws — it’s likely that someone will make a comment about their Second Amendment rights.
Yes, Americans love their guns and despite ubiquitous gun violence in the United States, citizens hold their right to bear arms as sacrosanct — and it’s something that isn’t likely to change anytime soon.
But how does the United States compare to other countries, when it comes to gun ownership? According to a CNN report, there are 120 guns for every 100 Americans. This information is based on a Small Arms Survey based in Switzerland. According to the report, no other nation has more civilian guns than people.
The Falkland Islands, a British territory in the Southwest Atlantic Ocean, claimed by Argentina and the subject of a war in 1982, comes in second. They have an estimated 62 guns per 100 people. Their gun ownership rate is nearly half that of the United States.
Meanwhile, Yemen has 53 guns per 100 people, as they come in third for the highest gun ownership rate in the world.
An October 2020 Gallup Survey showed that about 44% of adults in the United States live in a household with a gun. And about one-third own one.
The gun business is certainly thriving in the United States, despite what some might categorize as growing gun violence across the country. There were nine million firearms produced in the country in 2018. That’s more than double the amount that was produced in 2008, according to the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
In January of this year, the biggest increase since 2013 was seen in requests for federal background checks that are necessary for buying a gun. From January of 2020, to this year, there was a nearly 60% jump.
These figures are probably a little inaccurate, considering there are many more guns on the streets obtained illegally and owned by those who are not supposed to have them.
Regardless, it’s interesting to know that civilian guns outnumber people in the United States.
