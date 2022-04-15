On Tuesday, the day the subway shooting occurred in Brooklyn, NY, there was another shooting closer to home.
A nine-year-old girl was shot at the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville, after a 20-year-old store co-owner chased two shoplifters out of his store and fired multiple shots at them. The shots missed the shoplifters who had fled the shoe store, Sole Addicts, but struck the girl. She was at the mall, waiting in line to take a photo with the Easter bunny.
The shooter was identified as Marqel Cockrell. Police said he fled the mall after the shooting around 6:30 p.m., and was later found by Nevada Highway Patrol around 9 p.m. He was booked into Clark County Jail on an extraditable warrant, in the amount of $1 million, for attempted murder.
Meanwhile, the girl was treated at the scene and transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center. According to news reports, the girl’s aunt said she was shot in the arm and was doing OK.
It’s good that the child will heal and recover from her physical injury, but what about the psychological and/or emotional trauma she will likely suffer?
There’s no excuse for what Cockrell did. Why did he have a gun inside a mall store, to begin with? If it was for “protection,” then he had every intention of firing it inside the mall, if the occasion arose.
Why didn’t he call mall security to chase after the shoplifters, instead of shooting at them?
He obviously acted without thinking. The moment he decided to bring a gun into a shopping mall was when his first bad decision was made.
His second bad decision was to flee after the shooting. Wasn’t he concerned about the child? He likely wanted to make sure he wasn’t going to get in trouble — which he did, anyway.
He was only looking out for himself, with little to no thought about what he had just done.
The little girl is lucky — and so is Cockrell. This situation could have ended much more tragically.
A life is hardly worth some sneakers that shoplifters took from a store.
Those can be replaced, but a person cannot.
