Have you ever wondered what the answer to avoiding Alzheimer’s is? Many people have searched for answers, but have come up short.
A study conducted by researchers at the University of Sao Paulo, in Brazil, think they might have an idea about how to slow cognitive decline: Stay away from ultra-processed food.
The study examined the eating habits of thousands of subjects in Brazil, with an average age of 50.6, and their ability to complete standardized cognitive tests after a number of years.
The results indicated that those who ate higher percentages of ultra-processed food like frozen dinners, sugary drinks and white bread, were more likely to show a faster decline in cognitive scores, a news report said.
The study’s results, which have yet to be peer-reviewed, could also indicate trouble for the average American.
“Ultra-processed foods make up more than half of American diets,” Percy Griffin PhD and the director of scientific engagement for the Alzheimer’s Association, said in a statement to Nexstar Media. “It’s troubling but not surprising to see new data suggesting these foods can significantly accelerate cognitive decline.”
A number of socioeconomic factors contribute to people increasingly consuming ultra-processed food. Less money, access or time to prepare whole, fresher foods, are some of the reasons.
Anyone who works full-time or has children, understands how tough it is to make a fresh meal, every night. Oftentimes, fast food or food that has less nutritional value is the easy way to get dinner served in a timely manner with minimal effort. But we all know that while it’s easy, it’s definitely not better.
Sarah Lovegreen, the vice president of the Alzheimer’s Association of Great Missouri said in the news report, that Americans are putting themselves at greater risk by filling their plates with processed food.
We all know that eating healthy is important — it’s just not always as easy. However, given the risks associated with ultra-processed foods, to include an increased risk of cognitive decline and chronic conditions, eating healthy is more important than ever.
