How to address and effectively handle the homeless issue across the country has been a hotly debated topic, and one that has yet to be satisfactorily handled.

Many have opinions on how to fix the issue and while all of those opinions vary, there does seem to be one common idea: get those with mental illness some help, so they can get off the streets and on medication, if need be.

