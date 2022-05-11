A trip to the gas station is almost always cringe-worthy because of the $5-plus per gallon prices. But a trip to the grocery store is equally unappealing these days.
While consumers feel the pain at the pump and at the grocery store, at least one meat-packing company in the United States is enjoying the fruits of high grocery prices, but don’t call it price-gouging.
Tyson Foods, the largest meat packer in the country says its quarterly earnings topped expectations and it’s prompting the company to raise it’s outlook for the year.
The Arkansas-based company denies that they are price gouging and claims, instead, that the higher prices are just a reflection of high production costs.
“We do not ask the customer to pay for our inefficiencies,” Tyson Chief Executive Donnie King told reporters in a news report. “We are asking customers to pay for inflation we see throughout the supply chain.”
Isn’t that the common claim these days? It’s not price gouging or taking advantage of the consumer, it’s all related to the supply chain.
It seems that supply chain issues will never get worked out — from back-up in the ports to rising gas prices, it always seems to be some type of snag driving prices up.
According to a news report, Tyson’s average price for beef rose by 24% over the last three months. Chicken rose by 14%, while pork rose by 11%.
However, it would seem that if Tyson’s claims were true and the higher prices were only off-setting the higher costs of manufacturing, their profit margin would more or less be a wash.
Tyson’s quarterly profit went from $476 million to $829 million, which means it nearly doubled from a year ago.
Price gouging is somewhat difficult to prove, but meat packers have been scrutinized by Congress and the White House over their high prices, but it’s changed nothing.
If there’s still doubt about what’s happening in the industry, keep in mind that when the Dow fell 654 points and most stocks suffered, Tyson’s shares were up by 2%.
