A
s much as 144,000 gallons of oil could have leaked into the ocean on Saturday, when an oil rig and underwater pipeline sprung a leak and dumped crude into the ocean in Orange County.
Now Amplify Energy Chief Executive Officer Martyn Willsher, claims the company acted “very, very quickly” and an investigation is underway.
According to a City News Service report, the company received a pressure-drop alarm at 2:30 a.m., Saturday, but the pipeline that carries the crude oil wasn’t shut down until around 6 a.m. An emergency response was initiated at 8:09 a.m., when crews saw oil in the water.
Willsher also claimed that his company was not aware of any oil-in-the-water sighting as early as 6 p.m., Friday. However, some people reported smelling oil in the water late Friday.
“If we were aware of something Friday night I promise you we would have immediately stopped all operations and moved forward,” he said in the CNS report.
Meanwhile, clean-up has been underway on Huntington Beach, where volunteers have removed tar patties and balls. In addition, 5,000 gallons of oil has been removed from the water, which pales in comparison to how much is estimated to have entered the water.
Divers have been contracted and are investigating the leak that was confirmed in a large section of 17.7-mile pipeline. They learned, so far, that it was moved out of place by as much as 105 feet and a 13-inch split in the line was found four-and-a-half miles offshore, in the displaced section.
From an environmental and wildlife standpoint, this is abhorrent. Beaches along the Orange County coast have been closed as clean-up efforts get underway, but Fish and Wildlife have not been able to save all the animals affected by the spill.
As of Tuesday, rescue teams collected 13 live, oiled birds and two dead birds. The Huntington Beach beam collected four snowy clovers that were oiled, but still alive. The snowy clover is a federally threatened species. Surely there are many more animals that were affected.
Southern California fisheries remain closed in response to the spill and taking fish and shellfish from Huntington Beach to Dana Point is prohibited.
Disasters such as this one serve as a reminder about how fragile our environment is and how we, as humans, need to be more responsible.
We already have pollution, global warming and other environmental issues; we certainly do not need these types of disasters upsetting the ecosystem any further.
