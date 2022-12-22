Humans do some questionable things sometimes and we often wonder what they were thinking. While some acts are ridiculous and can be filed under the “dumb criminal” category, some are more heinous and absolutely unfathomable.
One of example of the latter is the Colorado nurse who is being sued for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting and/or taking lewd photos and videos of patients for at least 10 years, while he was a registered nurse.
Christopher Lambros, 61, primarily worked in the Intensive Care Unit in Grand Junction, Colo., according to a news report. He received his nursing license, in June 2012, around the same time he was hired by Saint Mary’s, SCL Health and/or Intermountain Healthcare.
The class action lawsuit was filed, on Tuesday, by Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC and outlines years of alleged sexual assault that was recorded and photographed on Lambros’ phone.
The lawsuit also alleges that the hospitals are liable for the alleged acts committed at their facilities over the past decade, and should be held accountable for the “numerous corporate failures that permitted Lambros to abuse patients and invade their privacy,” the news report said.
The lawsuit also states there are surveillance cameras in each hospital room. On June 24, 2022, Lambros allegedly whispered to the camera and said, “don’t ever get rid of these videos” and “you need to keep them forever ... this is your Dexter collection,” referring to the TV show “Dexter,” in which a serial killer targets other serial killers and keeps drops of their blood.
A report was made on July 8, 2022 when an employee allegedly saw Lambros taking photos of a patient’s genitals. Lambros denied doing any such thing but couldn’t explain why the employee would claim he did.
Officers found probable cause and seized his phone. During a forensic analysis, the photos and videos were discovered and showed Lambros posing with a number of unconscious victims and participating in lewd acts.
Losing his job simply isn’t enough. Lambros should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and lose his nursing license for life. Nor should he be allowed to work in a healthcare setting again or be allowed to provide care for anyone.
When someone like Lambros engages in such inexcusable behavior, they erode the trust that we have in others who are supposed to care for us when we’re sick and vulnerable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.