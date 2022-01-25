Count a blood shortage among the many issues that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused.
Blood banks across the country are feeling the pinch, as their supplies begin to dwindle and new donations fail to come in.
At the beginning of January, California officials warned that the state is experiencing a severe blood shortage. In fact, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly called it the most severe shortage in the last 10 years.
It’s not just California being affected and that has caused the American Red Cross to declare the first-ever national blood crisis in the United States. It’s an issue that’s forced doctors to make “difficult decisions” when it comes to who will get blood transfusions and who will have to wait.
The American Red Cross supplies 40% of the nation’s blood and in recent weeks, has been forced to limit blood distributions to hospitals. As a result, some hospitals may not get as much as a quarter of the blood they request.
The Harbor-UCLA Medical Center was forced to shut down the trauma center for hours, at the beginning of January, because of the blood shortage. It’s something that hasn’t been done in more than 30 years.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, The Red Cross has seen a 10% decline in the number of blood donors. There was an especially low turnout as the Delta variant began to spread in August.
The Red Cross is hoping donations will pick up and they are offering some incentives to help with that. January is National Blood Donor Month, so the Red Cross and NFL are partnering, to offer anyone who gives blood, plasma or platelets this month, a chance to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.
If football isn’t your thing, but you have a sweet tooth, they have an offer for you, too. Anyone who gives blood by Jan. 31 and shows proof of the donation, can get a free dozen of original glazed doughnuts at participating Krispy Kreme locations. Yes, the Palmdale location is offering the promotion. You just need to take in your donor band or sticker or flash your donor app, to get the free dozen.
If you’ve thought about donating blood but been reluctant, now is the time.
There are still opportunities to donate in Palmdale. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, at the American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Ave. P; from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday at Faith Community Church, 39100 10th St. West; and from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, at the American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Ave. P.
Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), download the American Cross blood donor app or visit RedCrossBlood.org to make an appointment.
Regardless of the incentives, it’s a selfless thing to do — and we can all use more selflessness in the world, right?
