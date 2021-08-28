We continue to be reminded of the dangers of distracted and reckless driving, yet fatalities and car crashes haven’t waned. In fact, the Antelope Valley Press had a couple of crash photos and a couple of stories about fatal car crashes within its pages this week.
The latest photo appeared in the Friday edition, in which a pickup truck appeared to have hit a white car, which then, somehow, seems to have hit a traffic light pole. The details on that photo were not entirely clear, as it was a submitted photo. The photographer happened to be in the area and saw it, snapped a picture and sent it to us. Hopefully no one was seriously hurt, but the truck looked to be totaled and the car suffered heavy damage to the passenger side.
On Thursday, a story by Reporter Julie Drake appeared in the Antelope Valley Press that detailed a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist attempting to pass a vehicle. He tried to pass on the left, but apparently the driver of the vehicle didn’t see him and was attempting to make a left turn, when the motorcycle crashed into him.
The driver of the vehicle was not transported to the hospital, but his passengers were. The California Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident and trying to determine whether drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
That fatality was reported as the 39th, so far, this year in the Antelope Valley CHP’s jurisdiction.
Another crash photo appeared on Page A2 of the newspaper on Thursday. It occurred on Tuesday evening, on Avenue K near 27th Street West. That one also involved two vehicles, both of which sustained extensive damage and had to be towed. One driver was transported to the hospital. It’s unknown whether the other driver was injured or transported.
Despite warnings from law enforcement to slow down and pay attention when driving, traffic-related tragedies continue to occur. If we all do our part to drive safely, perhaps we can avoid a 40th fatality.
