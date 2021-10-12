Just recently, a sexually violent predator was placed in the Littlerock/Sun Village area, despite protestations from residents. Now, the residents on the East side of Lancaster stand to gain a new neighbor who’s also a sexually violent predator.
In 2019, the Orange County Superior Court determined Orange County as Lawtis Donald Rhoden’s place of domicile, however, this past February, the court found “extraordinary circumstances” existed to authorize relocating Rhoden outside of Orange County, according the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
He was going to be placed in San Bernardino, but in May, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office successfully fought the approval for him to be placed in Twentynine Palms.
On Sept. 28, the California Department of State Hospitals notified the LA County District Attorney’s Office of Rhoden’s recommended placement in a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 48040 25th St. East in Lancaster, less than nine miles from City Hall.
It’s a move Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris is not happy with.
“The City of Lancaster will not stand for having sexually violent predators like Rhoden shipped here from Orange County or elsewhere,” he said in a report that ran in the Oct. 9 edition of the Antelope Valley Press.
While we commend Parris for his stance on placing Rhoden in our community, we also wish him luck in fighting the placement. Despite neighbors and officials protesting the placement of Calvin Lynn Grassmier in the Littlerock/Sun Village area, he was placed there, anyway. That location happens to be close to two schools, but that made no difference to Judge James Bianco, who put him in the Littlerock/Sun Village area, anyway.
Rhoden has been convicted of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old and has on his record, four more sexual assaults on children. He’s a sexually violent predator with a history of reoffending.
Regardless of whether it will sway the Orange County Superior Court judge’s decision, we, as residents of the Antelope Valley, must make our voices heard. We cannot continue to become a dumping ground for sexually violent predators or anyone else that authorities aren’t sure what to do with.
Send comments regarding Rhoden’s placement to Rhoden.Comments@da.lacounty.gov
Those who wish to mail comments can do so by sending them to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Attn: Jay S. Grobeson, Deputy District Attorney, 9425 Penfield Ave., No. 3210, Chatsworth, CA 91311.
A placement hearing for Rhoden is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Nov. 5 at the Orange County Superior Court.
Those who disagree with Rhoden’s placement need to speak up, otherwise we might find ourselves surrounded by people like him and Grassmier, as they get placed in different parts of the Antelope Valley.
