Some air travelers seemed to have lost their minds and manners for a while during the height of the COVID pandemic. From causing disruptions while in the air, to getting kicked off of flights to assaulting airline attendants, there was all types of bad behavior going on.
Many blamed the fact that anyone traveling on public transportation was required to wear masks. Some of the misbehaving adults that were filmed showed clear disdain for the mask rule, sometimes arguing with flight attendants, other times, ripping the masks off in defiance of the rules and refusing to put them back on.
However, it’s been some time since the mask rule was relaxed and though it’s still encouraged while traveling on an airplane, it’s not mandatory. That hasn’t stopped the assault on flight attendants, however.
An Orange County man is facing criminal charges for allegedly punching a flight attendant in the back of the head, Wednesday, while on a flight from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to LAX.
The video clip that’s hit the Internet, shows the flight attendant talking to someone. He then walks away and that’s when Alexander Tung Cuu Le, 33, punches him in the back of the head. The incident happened shortly after takeoff.
Court documents say Le stood up and left his seat while flight attendants were offering food and beverage services. He was seen grabbing a flight attendant’s shoulder while asking for coffee. He then grabbed both of the attendant’s shoulders moments later before walking to the front of the plane and sitting in an unoccupied seat near the first-class area, according a news report.
When attendants asked Le to go back to his assigned seat, he allegedly refused and “assumed a fighting stance toward the flight attendant by making closed fists with both of his hands,” the news report said. He then swung his arm at the man, but missed. As the attendant turned around and walked away, Le rushed him and punched him in the back of the head.
Le could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. He was expected to appear, Thursday, in US District Court in Los Angeles.
We all know he’s not going to get 20 years in prison and probably won’t do any time at all and that’s unfortunate. Le is an adult and unless he has some type of mental illness, he should have been able to control himself.
Unfortunately, people seem to think that reacting in anger and violence is the way to handle certain situations. It’s never the answer and when a competent adults reacts that way, they should have to face legal consequences for their actions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.