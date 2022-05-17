Monday’s headlines were dominated by the news that McDonald’s is leaving Russia. Why is this such “big” news?
When the fast-food chain opened its first restaurant in Moscow about 30 years ago, it became a symbol of glasnost in action.
Things have changed over the past three decades, with the most notable changes coming recently, when Russian forces invaded Ukraine.
The invasion is the reason McDonald’s has decided to leave Russia, altogether. Following the invasion, the chain temporarily closed more than 800 restaurants.
“The burger chain will sell its Russia business, saying the ‘humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, and the precipitating unpredictable operating environment, have led McDonald’s to conclude that continued ownership of the business in Russia is no longer tenable, nor is it consistent with McDonald’s values,’ ” according to a CNN report.
With this decision, the restaurants in Russia will be “de-arched,” which means they will no longer be able to use the menu, logo or McDonald’s name. The more than 60,000 employees will be paid until the transaction closes and “employees have future employment with any potential buyer,” the CNN report said.
This decision brings about an end to a three-decade relationship with Russia. The first restaurant opened there on Jan. 31, 1990. More than 30,000 were served and the Pushkin Square location had to stay open hours later than planned because of the crowds, the report said.
The opening signaled more than just the arrival of American fast-food, however. It was a prime example of how Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev tried to open his crumbling country to the “outside” world.
While the arrival of McDonald’s signaled progress and change, the exit of the fast-food giant represents how Russia has once again become isolated.
McDonald’s is not pulling out of Russia without a price, however. The exit will mean a write-off between $1.2 and $1.4 billion. The 847 restaurants in Russia and 108 in Ukraine accounted for 9% of the company’s revenue last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.