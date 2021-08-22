Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón isn’t the only one under fire for his no-bail policy.
The state of New Mexico also has a no-money policy that was ushered in by a statewide vote in 2016. It’s once again being criticized by Albuquerque City Police Chief Harold Medina, after a felon from California shot and injured four Albuquerque police during a shootout on Thursday.
James Ramirez, 27, of Los Angeles was charged with three counts of aggravated battery against a police officer, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon and resisting evading or obstructing an officer. He was also shot and injured and is recovering in an Albuquerque hospital, according to an Associated Press report.
“The shooting comes as Albuquerque deals with a record-setting year of deadly violence and mounting frustration among residents and law enforcement,” the AP story said. “And it’s reviving criticism of the state’s no-money bail system, ushered in by a statewide vote in 2016. Police Chief Harold Medina said during a briefing Thursday that the community needs to voice that frustration to ensure policymakers and the criminal justice system start making changes ‘to keep bad people in jail.’”
Doesn’t this sound familiar? Haven’t we heard our own law enforcement officers in the Antelope Valley and other parts of Los Angeles County say the same about keeping the bad guys in jail? If we needed another example of the shortcomings of this type of policy, we have it here, with this Albuquerque incident. To make matters worse, Ramirez is from Los Angeles County.
Criticism keeps mounting for Gascón. On Tuesday, the City of Palmdale joined more than two dozen other cities in registering a no confidence vote in the district attorney. The City Council passed the resolution with a 4-1 vote. Councilmember Juan Carrillo case the lone dissenting vote.
“The Palmdale resolution cites Gascón’s policies regarding rejecting filings for certain types of cases, the elimination of cash bail and ending sentencing enhancements for certain crimes as no reason for the vote of no confidence.
“I think it’s a dereliction of duty by the district attorney not to prosecute these crimes,” Councilmember Richard Loa said.
We agree and we think the Albuquerque police chief, the Albuquerque officers that got shot and anyone else who’s been a victim of a crime would agree.
If you agree, sign the petition next time you’re at the grocery store and someone approaches you about it.
Or you can find it here: https://recallgeorgegascon.com/petition
