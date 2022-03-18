Over the last few decades, school shootings have made headlines at various schools across the country. It’s always a tragedy when something like that happens and it’s traumatizing for students and staff, alike.
A different type of shooting at a school made headlines on Monday, when an assistant principal at a middle school in Placentia took his life on campus.
Kramer Middle School Assistant Principal Moises Plascencia apparently shot himself in a staff bathroom, after locking himself in. No one was present at the time. There were no students on campus and most staff members had not yet arrived. Police responded to the scene after Plascencia was found by the school’s principal.
School operations were suspended for the rest of the day and students were sent home, but were expected to return to a regular schedule on Tuesday.
It’s unclear why Plascencia committed suicide. Jim Elsasser, superintendent of the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District said in a news report that the incident has left students and staff across the district “devastated, confused and heartbroken.”
Often, it is never understood why someone commits suicide — especially if there were no previous indicators. It’s difficult, sometimes, to recognize that someone’s mental health is suffering. People who are experiencing depression or suicidal thoughts don’t always share their struggles with friends or family.
Even if they don’t feel comfortable talking to those around them, it’s important to realize that help is available. Anyone feeling distressed or who is concerned for a loved one’s well-being can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. There, they will find free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In addition, the California Peer-Run Warm Line also offers free support for non-emergency mental health issues. They are also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be reached at 855-845-7415.
