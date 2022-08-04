The numbers increase, then they decrease, but one thing seems to remain steady: the number of COVID cases is ever-changing, which always results in local health departments trying to plot the next course of action.
Recently, Los Angeles County Health Director Barbara Ferrer hit the pause button on reinstating the indoor mask mandate across the county.
The move came after some elected officials and business owners pushed back, saying they would not enforce the mandate if it was reinstated because that should be the health department’s responsibility.
However, she said it’s because the number of cases and hospitalizations began to decline.
While there is no indoor mask mandate in place for Los Angeles County, it seems it’s not the only one considered “high risk” that doesn’t have a mandate at this time.
In fact, according to date from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are only four counties in California that meet the criteria to be ranked as “low” on the CDC’s tracker of community COVID levels.
All four of those counties are on the California/Nevada border: Mono, Alpine, Nevada and Sierra counties are considered low.
Meanwhile, the most populated cities in California are in the high category: San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Sacramento and nearly the entire Central Valley.
The CDC recommends wearing a mask while indoors when a county is in the high category. While none of the counties in the high category have reinstated indoor mask mandates, Alameda County decided to, earlier this summer. However, they lifted it, in late June.
Medium-level counties include San Bernardino, Santa Cruz, Riverside, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara.
Each Thursday, the CDC updates its data and that’s when it’s determined whether a county gets moved up or down on the risk meter. Will Los Angeles County move up, down or stay the same?
We’ll find out, today. Hopefully the number of cases and hospitalizations continues to decline.
The past couple of years have felt much longer and what will happen next is anyone’s guess.
The best we can hope is that we enter the endemic stage soon, where the fear virus will become less persistent.
