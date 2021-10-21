What kind of world do we live in when a woman can be raped in public, while people around her watched and recorded the incident on their phones, with no intervention whatsoever?
This might sound like a scene from a movie, but it happened on Oct. 13 on a train outside of Philadelphia. The accused rapist, Fiston Ngoy, 35, allegedly harassed the woman, groped her and then raped her as passengers did nothing.
The harassment lasted through more than two dozen train stops last week and no one called the police.
The rape was finally stopped when transit officers for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority stopped Ngoy at a train stop, while he was still assaulting the woman.
“When the doors opened, an officer entered and saw what he believed was a criminal act occurring,” SEPTA Police Chief Thomas J. Nestel said at a press conference on Monday. “He ripped that man off of her and pulled him out onto the platform.”
He said despite the woman being assaulted, they were unable to stop the man until about 27 stops later.
Is there no one on that train that was upset enough with the act, that they would want to intervene? What’s worse is that people were actually watching it happen and recording it on their phones. Why not call 911? Why not try to stop him? Apparently when the Transportation Police intervened, the rapist didn’t put up a fight.
According to a USA Today report, Ngoy harassed the woman for at least 40 minutes, during which time she repeatedly pushed him away.
“Investigators said in the affidavit that Ngoy sat down next to the woman about a minute after he boarded the train car, shortly after 9:15 p.m.,” the report said. “The video shows her pushing him away multiple times until he is seen ripping her pants down at about 9:52 p.m.”
Clearly, Ngoy is a sick individual who doesn’t understand what “no” means. He ignored the woman’s rejection to his advances and, instead, decided to take action. What’s most disturbing is that no one helped her. What’s even more disturbing is that they recorded the assault.
Have the people on the train become so jaded and desensitized that they allowed something like this to happen right in front of them? Or were they worried about getting hurt if Ngoy had a weapon?
We might never know, but we would hope that people are better than that. Even if they don’t get directly involved, they can easily call 911 and report it.
