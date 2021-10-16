A “frivolous lawsuit” is how one letter writer described the case involving former Antelope Valley Union High School District Board president and current Board President Jill McGrady. She even went as far as to say the Antelope Valley Press should not have given it any space in the newspaper.
We agree with the statement about it being a frivolous lawsuit; however, we disagree with her statement about our coverage. For those who haven’t followed the AVUHSD saga, Davis has filed a civil small claim lawsuit against McGrady, suing her for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress, following an article that was published in the Aug. 6 edition of the Antelope Valley Press.
In that report, it was revealed that a lawsuit was resolved between the District and former general counsel Bridget Cook, for what turned out to be $3.5 million.
We will not rehash the claims Davis made in court. If you’d like to read it, pick up a copy of the Wednesday paper. The story is on A1.
Now, back to the comment. As a newspaper, it’s our responsibility to report on the events in the Antelope Valley, which are sometimes good and sometimes not so positive.
Unfortunately for Davis and two other Board members at the time, Amanda Parrell and Victoria Ruffin, the action they took during Board meetings and the way they went about awarding contracts was looked at with a critical eye by their own counsel.
In fact, she advised against those practices, explaining that the contracts were improper and illegal. But that didn’t stop them.
Actually, nothing seemed to be able to stop the trio, especially since they held the Board majority vote.
Likewise, we were not to be deterred from reporting on their actions. Now that Davis has filed a lawsuit against McGrady, there’s no question that we would cover that, as well. It’s not a “smear campaign,” as Davis has claimed, but rather us fulfilling our duty as the community newspaper.
Not every student or person interested in the School Board can attend each meeting, but they can count on Reporter Julie Drake to report fairly on the events she covers — lawsuits are no exception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.