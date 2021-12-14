What do abortions and guns have in common? To the average person, nothing, but Gov. Gavin Newsom, thinks the California gun law can be modeled after the Texas abortion law.
On Sunday, the governor told ABC7 that he intends to use the same strategy used in Texas, where private citizens can sue abortion providers, to go after the gun industry.
“If the supreme court is going to uphold vigilantes and uphold people putting women’s lives at risks, (sic) we will use and exercise our rights to advance a similar law here in California to protect people’s rights against guns and gun violence,” he said in the interview.
The Texas abortion law transfers enforcement authority from the state, to individuals, by allowing them to sue abortion clinics and anyone who “aids and abets” people seeking and performing the procedure. That limits abortion clinics’ ability to challenge the law
in federal court.
“If states can now shield their laws from review by the federal courts that compare assault weapons to Swiss Army knives, then California will use that authority to protect people’s lives, where Texas used it to put women in harms’ way,” Newsom said in a statement posted on the CalMatters website.
In regard to the gun law, he said people who sue could get $10,000 per violation, plus attorney’s fees and costs.
We understand Newsom’s outrage over the abortion law in Texas. However, trying to use the same strategy in regard to a gun law may not be so easy. We do know the governor wants to keep certain types of guns and magazines out of the hands of Californians, but as we mentioned in a prior “Focus” piece, it’s very likely that the majority of those types of weapons are not in the hands of law-abiding citizens.
