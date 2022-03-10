California taxpayers could soon see some temporary relief in the form of a tax rebate, if Gov. Gavin Newsom has his way.
On Tuesday, the same day President Joe Biden announced the ban on oil from Russia, the governor announced a proposed tax rebate during his annual State of the State address.
“Working legislative leadership, I’ll be submitting a proposal to put money back in the pockets of Californians to address rising gas prices,” he said.
Details on the proposal were scarce, but a spokesperson from the governor’s office said the administration wants to move quickly on the billions in relief.
When the governor unveiled his 2022-2023 budget proposal back in January, his administration forecast a $45.7 billion surplus. But in the February update, that amount was projected to be anywhere from $6 to $23 billion.
At that time, Newsom signaled the likelihood of another round of rebates for taxpayers, but didn’t provide details on potential amounts or eligibility. It’s unclear it this new proposal will be part of the original one, or if that round of rebates will be tabled in lieu of this new proposal or if they’ll be that much more.
The governor hopes that a round of rebates will help Californians feel less pain at the pump. This comes amid the steady uptick in gas prices, which, according to AAA, went from $5.57 on Wednesday, from $5.44 just a day ago.
“Help is coming, help is on the way,” Newsom Senior Economic Advisor Dee Dee Myers said. “We want to make sure that money gets in the hands and into the pockets of people who are paying these gas prices and not in the hands of companies that might take advantage to increase profits.”
She told reporters the rebate would probably be limited to people who own a car.
Just like the Golden State Stimulus checks and the money that most people got from the federal government during the pandemic, it will be a Band-Aid for a much larger problem.
While gas prices have hit record highs, they have been steadily increasing the past few years. In May of 2018, gas was around $3.65 a gallon for regular unleaded. Though there have been fluctuations, it’s never been this high. These rebates will surely help most consumers — especially commuters — but a long-term solution is needed, rather than a temporary fix for an ever-present problem.
