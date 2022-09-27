While not mandatory in California, kindergarten is usually a child’s first experience in a classroom setting.
They learn everything from their ABCs and numbers, to colors and how to tie their shoes. Equally as important, they learn how to interact with other children their age and are probably better prepared than their counterparts who don’t start school until first grade.
However, not everyone believes in the importance of kindergarten as a foundation for a child’s education and because of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s veto, on Sunday night, children won’t have to attend kindergarten before going to first grade.
He vetoed legislation that would have required children to attend kindergarten — whether through homeschooling, public or private school — before entering first grade at a public school.
His reason for the veto was money. He cited costs associated with providing mandatory kindergarten — about $268 million annually — which, he said, was not accounted for in the state budget.
Newsom has supported similar legislation in the past. Last year, he signed a package of education bills, including one transitioning the state to universal pre-K starting in the 2025-26 School Year, according to a news report. However, the state’s Department of Finance opposed the mandatory kindergarten bill, saying it would strain fund by adding up to 20,000 new public school students. But what sense does that make? Pre-K is universal, but kindergarten is not?
Those who support mandatory kindergarten say it’s an opportunity for children to develop important social skills before the first grade, while also closing the academic opportunity gap for low-income students of color.
The bill that Newsom vetoed, on Sunday, was introduced after K-12 attendance rates dropped during the pandemic and some students struggled with online learning. Kindergarten enrollment in the state dropped nearly 12% in the 2020-21 School Year compared to the year before, according to the State Department of Education.
Newsom also vetoed separate legislation that would have required every school with kindergarten to offer at least one full-day class option, saying it “will create one-time and ongoing costs in the hundreds of millions of dollars,” according to a news report.
While pre-school is normally optional for many families, kindergarten should not be. Classes are only half-day, but during those four hours, students are exposed to various learning opportunities that they might not otherwise get because of parents’ schedules and myriad other reasons.
It’s important for children to get a taste of what it’s like to be in a classroom with others their age, before they get to first grade. It’s unfortunate that money is an issue when it comes to education, even if we do live in a state that has a record-high budget surplus.
