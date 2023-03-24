With an eye on the presidency beyond 2024, Gov. Gavin Newsom has used all of his political muscle to push through a bill that would allow penalties on oil companies for price gouging.

California lawmakers were poised to vote Thursday on the bill, which would determine whether to allow the companies to be penalized. The proposal is the first of its kind in the country aimed at stopping the kind of price spikes that resulted in some drivers paying up to $8 per gallon last summer, as oil companies raked in super-sized profits.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.