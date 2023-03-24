With an eye on the presidency beyond 2024, Gov. Gavin Newsom has used all of his political muscle to push through a bill that would allow penalties on oil companies for price gouging.
California lawmakers were poised to vote Thursday on the bill, which would determine whether to allow the companies to be penalized. The proposal is the first of its kind in the country aimed at stopping the kind of price spikes that resulted in some drivers paying up to $8 per gallon last summer, as oil companies raked in super-sized profits.
At one point during last year’s price spike, the price of a gallon of gas was $2.60 more in California than the national average.
Newsom has pushed the proposal this far by meeting in person and in private with state lawmakers and pleading with them to vote for it, according to a news report.
However, the oil industry is pushing back and has paid for digital advertisements that have labeled any potential penalty they may face as a tax. It’s an idea that voters will more than likely scorn.
The companies have, thus far, failed to stop the bill, which is racing through the process with the Senate vote, followed by a final vote in the State Assembly that will likely happen next week.
It’s no secret that California has higher gas prices than most other states in the country because of environmental regulations, fees and taxes, but last year’s spike was a difference too large to be justified by those items.
In addition, the state requires that oil companies make a special blend of gasoline to sell here that’s better for the environment. Unfortunately, it’s also more expensive to produce.
The bill that Newsom is pushing highlights the challenges of pushing policies to end the reliance on fossil fuel while protecting consumers at the pump. Part of the state’s climate strategy includes banning the sale of most new, gas-powered vehicles by 2035. That would reduce, by 2045, the demand for gasoline by 94%.
Newsom’s plan isn’t being met with much support by Republicans. Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, called it socialism and said “this is pushing the government to pick winners and losers.”
Considering he will likely run for the presidency after 2024, it would seem like this bill is more of a political play for Newsom, rather than an attempt to protect Californians.
