Did Gov. Gavin Newsom change his stance on launching a trial program to open sites that would allow the supervised use of illegal drugs in Los Angeles, Oakland and San Francisco?
It would seem that with his decision to veto the bill, earlier this week, he changed his mind. But not so fast; maybe it’s more of a political statement than a definitive decision — it seems in politics, one must always read between the lines.
Newsom’s veto message might raise concerns about the operation of the supervised injection sites, but it appears more apprehensive about the number of facilities that could potentially spring up.
“The unlimited number of safe injection sites that this bill would authorize — facilities which could exist well into the later part of this decade — could induce a world of unintended consequences,” the governor is quoted in news reports as saying.
He said he’s directing the state’s top health official to meet with counties and cities about the best practices for overdose prevention programs and remains “open to discussion when those officials come back to the Legislature with recommendations for a truly limited pilot program.”
His statement about being “truly limited” isn’t very clear, but it would suggest that he’s trying to avoid lending legitimacy to Republican claims that California is a drug-overrun, needle-infested dystopia.
At the same time, he appears to be walking a fine line between parties, as he continues to amplify his national profile, and take shots at prominent Republican officials, in what some see as him laying the groundwork for a future run at the presidency.
As a primary sticking point, to illustrate his “somewhere in-between” stance, Newsom pinpointed the number of sites, not the sites themselves. That statement suggests he might be trying to minimize the push-back from San Francisco progressive Democrats and those across the country, as well.
Newsom’s veto of the bill likely won’t stop safe injection sites from opening up, though.
The push-back, particularly from the bill’s author, Sen. Scott Wier, D-San Francisco, was strong. He said it wasn’t a radical bill by any stretch of the imagination and they don’t need more studies or working groups to determine whether site consumption site are effective.
“We know from decades of experience and numerous peer-reviewed studies that they work,” he said in news reports.
San Francisco will likely open supervised injection sites on its own. On Monday, City Attorney David Chiu said the he fully supports a nonprofit that currently offers overdose prevention programs and the mayor, London Breed, tweeted that they will keep working with their community partners to find a way forward.
