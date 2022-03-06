Homelessness is an issue that plagues just about every city and town in the country. Some places seem to be worse than others. Los Angeles, for, example, has a huge problem with homelessness, but we, in the Antelope Valley, do, too and we know it’s not something that can be easily resolved.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has an idea, though. He wants to offer more services to homeless people with severe mental health and addictions disorders, but it’s already being criticized by advocates for the homeless, who are calling it a violation of civil rights.
According to the plan, all counties would have to set up a branch in civil court to deal with mental health issues and would provide community-based and comprehensive treatment for people suffering from debilitating psychosis.
They wouldn’t necessarily need to be homeless to be evaluated by a court.
However, if approved, they would have an obligation to accept care or they would risk criminal charges, if they were pending.
If there were no criminal charges hanging over them, they could be held in psychiatric programs involuntarily or, perhaps, longer conservatorships would be implemented.
That’s where a person is appointed by the court, to make health decisions for someone who is incapable.
“There’s no compassion stepping over people in the streets and sidewalks,” Newsom told reporters, recently, at a briefing at a mental health treatment facility in San Jose. “We could hold hands, have a candlelight vigil, talk about the way the world should be, or we could take some damn responsibility to implement our ideals and that’s what we’re doing differently here.”
Those are some tough words from the former mayor of San Francisco. According to a San Francisco Chronicle article, there were more than 8,000 homeless people in San Francisco prior to the pandemic.
In 2019, only 18% of unhoused San Franciscans reported addiction as the cause of homelessness, while 8% cited mental illness.
That same year, the Council of Economic Advisers released a report in which they claimed housing market deregulation would reduce homelessness by 54% in some of the most constrained markets because it was estimated that rent would fall by 55%.
Homelessness there and here, might be the result of something other than drugs and mental illness — though those two do play a part in many cases.
The number of people living in poverty in the bay area grew from 573,333 in 2000, to 668,876 between 2006 and 2010.
Going back to Newsom’s plan, he said under the proposal, people would have input on their treatment plan and would have a public defender to represent them.
The proposal allows a broader array of people, including family members or first responders, to refer the person for help. Care could last up to two years.
It’s an interesting proposal, but it could cause more problems than it solves and still does nothing for those who are homeless because of poverty.
