Gov. Gavin Newsom is inching closer to issuing $400 direct payments to car owners, to help offset the rising costs of gasoline in California.
On Wednesday, he announced details of his gas rebate proposal, estimating the program will cost $11 billion total and $9 billion of which will be used for the rebates.
However, if you own more than two vehicles, be advised that you will receive only two $400 payments. Newsom intends to cap the payments at two vehicles. The plan is to provide debit cards with the payments loaded on them.
There is no income requirement and a person’s eligibility will be determined by vehicle registration, rather than tax records.
His office has estimated that the average California driver spends approximately $300 on gasoline excise tax in a year.
The rest of the plan includes $523 million to pause the inflationary adjustment to gas and diesel taxes, $600 million to pause a part of the sales tax on diesel for one year and $750 million in grants to incentivize rail agencies to provide three months of transit services to Californians, free of charge. The governor estimates that around three million Californians could ride for free through this proposal.
In the coming days, Newsom plans to meet with the legislature to negotiate the details of his proposal. If approved, the first payments could come as soon as July.
However, that might not be soon enough, as gas prices are expected to continue their upward climb and could be as high as $7 per gallon by summer.
While other states are experiencing high gas prices, as well, they’re not even close to what we pay here. We can attribute that to the extra taxes that are tacked on to the price per gallon.
Instead of issuing $400 debit cards, perhaps it would be more helpful to Californians to suspend the gas tax for as long as it takes for prices to get back into a “normal” range.
Though it’s a nice idea, the debit cards really will not go far — especially for commuters. Of the $400, $100 can easily be spent in a single fill-up, depending on the size of a vehicle’s gas tank. A suspended gas tax, however, would be felt immediately and provide relief to anyone gassing up their vehicle.
