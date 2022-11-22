‘Chief Twit” is a fitting moniker for Twitter’s new chief executive officer. 

It’s not an insult, but rather what Elon Musk has dubbed himself, after he acquired the social media platform, recently. However, his actions and how he’s treating employees would indicate that he is, indeed, living up to the true meaning of the word “twit.”

