With the city of Palmdale eagerly working to locate the newly formed Space Force headquarters in the city, it’s of interest to know airmen are already being deployed on the Arabian Peninsula.
The Space Force now has a squadron of 20 airmen stationed at Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base, the service’s first foreign deployment.
Today, the US faces new threats in the region from Iran’s missile program and efforts to jam, hack and blind satellites.
Associated Press reported that in a swearing-in this month at Al Udeid, 20 Air Force troops, flanked by American flags and massive satellites, entered the Space Force branch.
Several more will soon join the unit of “core space operators” who will run satellites, track enemy maneuvers and try to avert conflicts in space.
That troubles some American lawmakers who view the branch with its projected force of 16,000 troops and 2021 budget of $15.4 billion as a vanity project of President Donald Trump ahead of the November election.
For decades, there have been concerns over the weaponization of outer space.
As space becomes increasingly contested, military experts have cited the need for a specialized corps devoted to defining American interests.
Threats from global competitors have grown since the Persian Gulf War in 1991, when the US military first relied on GPS coordinates to tell troops where they were in the desert as they pushed Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s forces out of Kuwait.
Col. Todd Benson, director of Space Force troops in Al Udeid, said “we have to compete and defend and protect all of our national interests.”
Benson declined to name the “aggressive” nations his airmen will monitor and potentially engage with combat.
But the decision to deploy Space Force personnel at Al Udeid follows months of escalating tensions between the US and Iran.
Hostilities between the two countries ignited by Trump’s unilateral withdrawal of the US from the nuclear accord with Iran came to a head in January when US forces killed a top Iranian general. Iran responded by launching ballistic missiles at American soldiers in Iraq.
Last month, Defense Secretary Mark Esper warned that Moscow and Beijing were developing weapons that could knock out US satellites, potentially scattering dangerous debris across space and paralyzing cellphones and weather forecasts, as well as American drones, fighter jets, aircraft carriers and even nuclear-weapon controllers.
