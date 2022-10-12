The United States Department of Labor has published a new proposal on how workers should be classified. It claims that thousands of people have been incorrectly labeled as contractors, rather than employees, and that has resulted in the workers being denied protections under federal labor standards, but also allows certain employees to gain an unfair advantage over business, promote wage theft and hurt the economy.
The misclassification has negatively impacted custodians, waiters, delivery drivers, truck drivers, construction workers and others, according to the department.
“While independent contractors have an important role in our economy, we have seen in many cases that employers classify their employees as independent contractors, particularly among our nation’s most vulnerable workers,” Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in a prepared statement. “Misclassification deprives workers of their federal labor protections, including their right to be paid their full, legally earned wages.”
The rule being proposed by the Labor Department would help employers and workers determine whether a worker should be classified as an independent contractor or as an employee, under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
If employees do get reclassified, the action could essentially turn the business model upside-down and cause some major changes to its structure.
While this could mean benefits that were not previously offered to what are now considered “gig” employees, it would also mean more money being paid out by companies who may not be able to afford it — especially small businesses who rely on contractors.
This action comes on the heels of President Joe Biden’s repeal, last year, of a Trump-era rule that would have made it easier to classify workers as independent contractors.
The repeal means the Labor Department was able to continue using existing rules under the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938, to determine whether a worker should be classified as an independent contractor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.