The number seems like something out of a science fiction movie, but here we are in 2023.
As we enter the third year of the pandemic, we continue to go about our daily lives, as we have mostly adapted to living in a world that is still experiencing the effects of a global pandemic brought on by a deadly virus.
Many things will change during the course of the year — and some already have. At the beginning of the new year, at least six new laws went into effect in California. They are:
• The Feather Alert System
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1314, in 2022, which creates a system similar to the Amber Alert, but for indigenous people who have gone missing “under unexplained or suspicious circumstances.”
California’s minimum wage will increase by 50 cents, to $15.50.
• Transparency of pay scales
The new law requires companies with 15 or more employees to post pay scales in job postings.
Several new holidays were signed into law, including Genocide Remembrance Day, on April 24; Juneteenth, on June 19, Lunar New Year, on the second or third new moon, following Winter Solstice; and Native American Day, on the fourth Friday of September.
A bill expanding the rights of farm workers in the state to unionize, took effect, on Jan. 1.
A new law requires vehicles to move into another lane with due regard for safety and traffic conditions, if practicable and not prohibited by law.
Not all Californians will be affected by these new laws, but they will benefit many — especially the minimum wage increase, pay scale law and the new holidays.
The best one on the list is the transparency in pay scales. It’s always nice to know what a job is paying before applying.
If it’s not something a person is interested in because of the pay, it will save the candidate and employee a lot of time and will ensure that only those who are willing to work for that pay rate will apply.
Oftentimes, people apply for jobs and go through the process, only for the deal to fall apart at the end because of pay. “Negotiable” is obviously not a clear enough description when it comes to a pay scale.
We look forward to the new year and all that’s in store.
