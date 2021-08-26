Pregnant women in the Antelope Valley now have another local choice when deciding where to give birth, thanks to the opening of Palmdale Regional Medical Center’s obstetrics and maternity unit.
The Birth Place welcomed its first baby on Monday. The six-pound, seven-ounce baby named Aiyana, and her mother Jasmin, were presented with gifts from the Center, as well as the City of Palmdale and others, to mark Aiyana’s and The Birth Place’s introduction to the world, according to a Wednesday Antelope Valley Press report.
The Birth Place officially opened on Thursday and joined the hospital’s other services. The Birth Place’s opening comes more than a decade after Palmdale Regional opened its doors.
Up to this point, women either traveled to Los Angeles, Santa Clarita or other hospitals outside of the Antelope Valley to give birth, if they did not want to do so at the Antelope Valley Hospital.
According to the AVP report, The Birth Place is designed to provide a comfortable setting along with advanced technology and skilled staff. The facility is family-centered, to enable mothers and partners to spend as much time as possible with their newborns before leaving the hospital.
The state-of-the-art 33,000-square-foot unit features 25 private patient rooms, six labor/delivery/recovery suites and two cesarean section surgical suites.
The facility also offers easy drop-off and parking because it’s located on the ground floor.
This is a welcome addition to the existing choice of health care facilities in the Antelope Valley and will perhaps encourage local women to stay close to home when it’s time to deliver their babies. Families and partners will also be able to more easily visit the new mothers and their babies, without the hassle of traveling 40 miles or more to do so.
Congratulations Jasmin and welcome Aiyana and The Birth Place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.