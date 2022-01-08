NASCAR driver Brandon Brown’s hopes of driving a car sponsored by LGBcoin with a sponsorship based on the anti-President Joe Biden slogan, “Let’s go, Brandon,” have been dashed.
NASCAR executives, on Tuesday, decided against approving the sponsorship. LGBcoin is a near-valueless cryptocurrency that was developed to monetize the right-wing slogan, which is a coded reference to “(expletive) Joe Biden.”
It was spawned after Brown, 28, got his first career win at Talladega in October. Fans in the stands were heard on the broadcast of the race, chanting the vulgar phrase about the president, while Brown was being interviewed, following the race.
NBC Reporter Kelli Stavast was interviewing him.
She was wearing over-the-ear-headphones and made a comment to fans chanting, “Let’s Go Brandon.” It quickly became an inside joke and rallying cry for those on the right, after it was posted to social media channels.
At first, Brown attempted to distance himself from the phrase, after it became highly politicized.
He even went as far as to pen an op-ed in Newsweek last month, trying to frame himself as apolitical. However, just two weeks later, he and his team embraced the slogan and announced the LGBcoin sponsorship.
This acceptance came after NASCAR President Steve Phelps made it clear, in November, that NASCAR was not happy with the phrase and its associations with the sanctioning body. He also vowed to go after anyone using NASCAR marks in merchandise that’s LGB-themed.
“We do not want to associate ourselves with politics, the left or the right,” Phelps said before the final race of the season, according to an online news report. “We obviously have and we’ve always had as a sport tremendous respect for the office of the president no matter who is sitting.”
Brown, however, seems to think that the sponsorship was initially approved, but it’s something that NASCAR executives have denied.
Regardless, we are glad to see that the executives as NASCAR had the sense to deny the sponsorship.
Allowing it could open the door for other vague vulgarities tied to sponsorships — and there’s no place for that type of sentiment in motorsports or professional sports.
In the past, athletes (some more recently than others) have come under fire for their political leanings and comments.
There’s nothing wrong with having an opinion and voicing it, but when you’re a professional athlete or driver, remaining apolitical is probably a good idea.
