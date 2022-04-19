Elon Musk has his eye on Twitter. We learned, last week, that the chief executive officer of Tesla Motors offered to buy the social media company, for $43 billion, with the intention of making it a private company.
On Friday, Twitter’s Board adopted a so-called “poison pill,” or a limited duration shareholder rights plan that would allow shareholders to buy stock at a discount if any one person or entity amasses at least 15% of outstanding common stock without the Board’s prior approval, according to a CNBC report.
Not everyone is happy with the offer, however. Former Twitter chief executive officer Jack Dorsey, who still sits on the Board, criticized it in a series of Tweets, on Sunday, as the group is now tasked with evaluating a takeover bid from Musk.
Dorsey responded to another Twitter user, describing the “plots and coups” that played out early in the history the Board.
“It’s consistently been the dysfunction of the company,” Dorsey said.
He responded to another Tweet in the same thread and said, “Good boards don’t crease good companies, but a bad Board will kill a company every time.”
Musk defended his offer to buy the social media company, saying in an on-stage interview at the TED conference, that he “sees the acquisition as nothing less than a turning point for civilization.”
It’s interesting that he would think that, considering that many people believe social media has been anything but positive for civilization.
Musk said the proposed deal isn’t about the economics of Twitter’s business, but rather, ensuring Twitter remains a trusted platform for democracy. A trusted platform for democracy? We don’t know about that, but we do know that Twitter has served as a place for spewing hate.
From politicians to celebrities and regular citizens, it’s been a place for people to tell the “world” what they think. And while there’s nothing wrong with that, there’s a fine line between free speech and speech which can harm others.
There have even been instances in which users have threatened people, but have not been banned or suffered any other consequences because they haven’t been found to be in violation of Twitter’s policies.
At this point, Twitter is rather lax with their policies and it takes quite a bit for someone to get banned or suspended from the site.
We can only imagine how much more would be tolerated under Musk’s ownership, in an effort to allow “free speech.”
