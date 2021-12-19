There was a time when we expected more from our public officials and “role models.” That is no longer the case.
Ever since Donald Trump lowered the bar and made being rude something to celebrate, it seems to have caught on — even Elon Musk has resorted to name-calling.
But to be fair, we can’t blame it all on Trump. People were being rude way before he discovered Twitter. He just empowered certain people to follow suit.
Musk was recently named Time’s “Person of the Year,” but just days after he was bestowed the honor, he, like the former president is wont to do, took to Twitter, to release some venom. His tirade was against Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who suggested that he should “actually pay taxes.”
“You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason,” Musk tweeted. “Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen.”
Classy, Musk, real classy. It’s everything we expect from a billionaire who disagrees with someone ... when all else fails, resort to elementary behavior and name-calling. This isn’t the first time he’s engaged in such behavior. Last month, following a tweet by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who argued that the “extremely wealthy pay their fair share,” Musk responded with, “I keep forgetting you’re still alive.”
Whether he agrees with them or not is irrelevant. One would think that he’d behave and react differently, but maybe we expect too much from people sometimes. His acolytes, of course, applauded his rude behavior in trolling the two senators.
When will people realize that being rude doesn’t make you interesting and it’s not a quality that should be applauded? Engaging in that type of behavior and attacking others, shows people your true character.
Tact is something that people seem to be falling short on these days. It’s so much easier to be rude, aggressive and resort to name-calling, than it is to form a response built on emotional intelligence, respect, discretion and courtesy, while still being honest and diplomatic.
Money and intelligence truly do not make a difference when it comes to whether someone has a good moral compass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.