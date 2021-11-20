Veterans in the Antelope Valley who are facing issues with homelessness are getting some help from the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
The department awarded approximately $4.6 million in Veterans Housing and Homelessness Prevention funds to the developers of a 36-unit apartment complex for veterans and their families.
The project, known as QCK Apartments, is at 4856 West Ave. L-14 and will target chronic homelessness, veterans with a disability experiencing homelessness and other homeless veterans with incomes ranging from 30 to 60% of area median income in Los Angeles County.
The apartments will provide affordable rental housing that’s close to bus lines and other important amenities, according to Gustavo Velasquez, the director of the Department of Housing and Community Development.
There will be 17 one-bedroom units set aside as Veterans Housing and Homelessness Prevention-assisted units. There will also be 18 one-bedroom units at market rate and one two-bedroom manager’s unit.
Homelessness is a difficult issue to solve because of the many issues that are connected to not having a permanent home. Drug abuse and mental illness are two of the most common issues that many homeless people face.
Unfortunately, getting them help also tends to be a challenge because of limited resources and also because sometimes, they refuse the help.
It’s always good to hear that money has been allocated to help the homeless. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration announced $125 million in grant awards to 12 organizations for the sixth round of funding of the Veterans Housing and Homelessness Prevention Program. They include eight projects in Los Angeles County, totaling more than $73 million in grant funds and 313 total veteran-specific units built.
The Antelope Valley is proud of its veterans and it’s hard to see some of them facing or dealing with homelessness.
Though a 36-unit apartment complex can only help so many, it’s a step in the right direction.
