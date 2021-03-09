Now more than ever, we seem consumed with things that are offensive and we’re seeing inclusivity become a priority for some, to include major companies.
Last week, it was announced that Hasbro would rebrand it’s popular toy Mr. Potato head, to be gender neutral. The company wants to drop the Mr. from the brand’s name in order to be more inclusive and so all could feel “welcome in the Potato Head world,” according to an AP report.
In addition, the company will begin selling a new playset this fall, which will allow children to create their own potato families. This new set will allow children to create two moms and two dads.
While Hasbro announced they will drop the Mr. from the potato head toy, they said they will keep the Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head characters.
“While it was announced today that the POTATO HEAD brand name & logo are dropping the ‘MR.’ I yam proud to confirm that MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD aren’t going anywhere and will remain MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD,” the company tweeted on Feb. 26.
Some people were not impressed by Hasbro’s move and thought it utterly ridiculous that a toy company would see the need to change a toy that’s been around for about 70 years. But times are changing and Hasbro obviously felt that Mr. Potato Head had to go.
It was a move that was applauded by GLAAD, an LGBTQ advocacy group.
“Hasbro is helping kids to simply see toys as toys, which encourages them to be their authentic selves outside the pressures of traditional gender norms,” Rich Ferraro, GLAAD’s chief communications officer said in a statement, reported by NBC News.
However, not everyone shared that enthusiastic sentiment.
“It’s a potato,” Ali Mierzejewski, editor in chief at toy review site The Toy Insider, said in the NBC report. “But kids like to see themselves in the toys they are playing with.”
Hasbro isn’t the first company to make these types of changes. In 2019, Mattel, the maker of Barbie, released a gender-neutral doll line.
Will the change to Mr. Potato Head help make children more comfortable? What about those who liked Mr. Potato Head?
If they really wanted to be inclusive, Hasbro should have done what Mattel did and added a gender neutral potato toy, instead of changing the name of Mr. Potato Head. After all, inclusivity means accommodating everyone, not leaving one group out to make another feel comfortable.
