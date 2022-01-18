A Palmdale woman convicted of killing her 23-month-old son in 2014 has filed a petition, claiming that she’s eligible for re-sentencing under a recent change in state law that affects some murder cases.
Rosie Lee Wilson and her boyfriend Brandon Jerel Williams beat her son Anthony Wilson so severely that he was hospitalized. The beating occurred in August 2014 and the boy died nearly two months later, in October. At the time, Wilson got 15 years to life when she was found guilty of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in great bodily harm and death at the age of 21. She is now 28.
In March 2019, a state appeals court upheld Wilson’s conviction. But now she believes that due to changes in the state law that became effective in January 2019, she would not be convicted of murder.
This isn’t the first time a convicted child abuser and murderer has claimed a change in the law should result in a change of sentence. Gabriel Fernandez’s mother Pearl Fernandez has also claimed the same. She pleaded guilty in her son’s murder and was sentenced to life without parole. She appealed; however, on June 2, 2021, a judge rejected her bid for re-sentencing.
That’s how it should be. Wilson’s bid should also be rejected.
She left her child in the care of Williams, while she went out to a karaoke bar. He called her later that night and told her that Anthony had fallen, but she didn’t return until after midnight. Then she tried to cover his bruises with baby powder.
Fernandez knew her son was being beaten by her boyfriend Isauro Aguirre, but did nothing to help the boy. Instead, she allowed him to continue being abused until he was beaten so severely, that he had to be hospitalized and later died.
These two women deserve nothing more than what they received: Time in jail. The fact that they are seeking appeals speaks to their character and illustrates the fact that they still have no remorse for what they’ve done.
They simply are looking out for themselves — but wasn’t that what landed them in jail in the first place?
Had they actually been caring, unselfish mothers, their children would still be alive.
The boys in these cases received no justice in life and never had a chance to grow up.
The least a judge can do is make sure their abusers stay behind bars for as long as possible.
