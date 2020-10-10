The history books will be teaching our children how the United States government was ceded to the Coronavirus in these dismal days.
It’s as if the Titanic cruise ship’s top staffers were given the opportunity to steer the vessel into a mammoth iceberg on their sick days.
This list is partial and continues to grow daily.
President and leader of the free world Donald J. Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Harrison Fields, Jalen Drummond, Mike Lee, Thom Tillas, Charles W. Ray, Ronna McDaniel, Bill Stepian and at least seven others. Stephen Miller, speech writer for Trump was announced as positive on Tuesday afternoon.
Trump, despite being tested as positive, told his representatives in talks with Democrats over an economic aid package, to stop negotiating until after the election.
The FDA released advice for vaccine developers, including recommendations the White House had blocked.
The president is working to get Judge Amy Coney Barrett named for the U.S. Supreme Court to take over the position that Ruth Bader Ginsburg held prior to her death.
In related developments, Wall Street recoiled after Trump declared and end to relief talks, Boeing predicts less demand for planes airlines cut flights, Vice President Mike Pence’s team objected to Plexiglas dividers for his debate with Kamala Harris Wednesday night — where maskless spectators were to be ejected— a St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters and appeared at the Republican convention were indicted by a grand jury.
The White House took flak over October’s first weekend over its mixed messaging on President Trump’s health.
That blow-back continued into Sunday evening because of a lack of any messaging or information before the president briefly departed Walter Reed Medical Center in a motorcade.
The lack of communication with the pool of reporters tasked to follow the president’s movements drew swift condemnation from the White House Correspondents’ Association and became the latest data point in issues that the Trump administration has had in sharing timely, accurate updates on the president’s health.
Trump’s doctors, on Sunday, said he could be discharged as soon as the next day, but their assessment of the president’s health didn’t necessarily align with that message.
Sean Conley, the president’s physician, told reporters that X-rays and CT scans revealed only “some expected findings but nothing of any major clinical concern” declining to go into detail.
Then by Monday night he was back in his White House home.
