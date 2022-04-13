New York police and government officials were trying to sort out the details of a shooting on a Brooklyn subway, Tuesday morning. They didn’t know if it was an act of terror or a madman that shot 10 people and injured 16 on the N line train car while it was traveling between 59th Street and 36th Street subway stations.
A witness told a CNN reporter that he heard popping noises while the train was moving, but didn’t know what caused them.
“People started banging on the door trying to get through,” he said, according to the CNN report.
However, the door was locked. Video taken by the witness shows people rushing off the subway train after it pulled into the 36th Street subway station, as smoke poured out of the car where the shooting occurred. People can be heard screaming.
While police searched for the gunman, New York Police Department officials said there’s no known motive for the shooting and they’re not ruling out anything. They were treating the situation as an active-shooter incident, as they searched for the person responsible. A representative from the New York City Fire Department said earlier, that “several undetonated devices” were found.
According to a CNN report, more than 360 people in 322 incidents have been shot this year, in New York. Shootings in the city have increased by 8.4%, up to 322 from 297, compared to last year. The number of people injured in those shootings increased from 332 in 2020 to 363 in 2021.
However, the last two years of data is even more surprising. Shootings in New York are up 72.2% and shooting victims are up 70.4%. Compared to last year, transit crime is up 68%. A total of 617 crimes were reported this year, compared to 367 through the same period last year, according to an NYPD summary of statistics.
But New York isn’t the only place that’s affected by gun violence. So far, this year, there have been 131 mass shootings in the country. One hundred-forty-one people were killed and 547 were wounded in those incidents.
Sixteen people being injured and daily life being disrupted is bad enough for those in New York — or anywhere, for that matter — but we hope this wasn’t carried out as an act of terrorism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.