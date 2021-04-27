As more people get out and about, more traffic collisions seem to be occurring.
Not only are there fender benders, but fatal accidents seem to be on the rise once again. We’ve mentioned this topic in previous opinion columns and expressed our frustration at these senseless incidents.
They’re senseless because in most cases, they can be avoided. They are usually caused by inattention, whether it’s running a stop sign, driving while distracted or driving while impaired.
Over the weekend, there were at least two incidents on the 14 Freeway that involved vehicles that rolled over and in which the occupant(s) became entrapped. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster and Palmdale Stations have both conducted operations aimed at catching distracted drivers. They have both issued many citations, but it doesn’t seem to make a difference. People simply do not obey the rules of the road.
One morning on Sierra Highway, a man in a sedan was in such a hurry, that he decided to pass both lanes of traffic and get ahead of everyone by getting into the turn lane. It appeared that he’d make a right turn on Rancho Vista, but instead, when the light turned green, he hit the pedal and zoomed in front of the vehicle in the right-hand lane. He then gunned it down the road and was nowhere to be seen at the next traffic light. Hopefully he made it to his destination without running anyone off the road or causing a collision.
The things one sees on the road are amazing. The maneuvers that some drivers pull makes other drivers scratch their heads. Everyone is in a hurry, but where are they going? Are they late for work? Late for an appointment? They’re probably just impatient and want to get to their destination as quickly as possible. It seems that when people do dangerous things like the man did on Sierra Highway, there are never any officers around to catch them.
We know they can’t be everywhere all the time, but it seems unfair that a person who would pass on the shoulder would get away with it.
We can only hope people slow down and follow the rules of the road. Traffic is bound to get worse before it gets better.
Patience is the key to safely getting to our destinations without incident.
