Palmdale Water District customers who have delinquent bills will get an extra three months to catch up, without having to worry about their water being shut off.
According to a report in the Sunday edition of the Antelope Valley Press, there are more than 1,600 delinquent customers who still owe on their water bills.
Gov. Gavin Newsom, this week, signed legislation extending the pandemic-prompted moratorium on shut-offs for non-payment to Dec. 31. It was originally set to expire on Sept. 30.
It’s nice for those in arrears, that the governor has extended the moratorium, however, it’s not as nice for the water district.
According to the report, the amount owed by customers has grown since the start of the statewide moratorium in April 2020 to total more than $1 million as of Aug. 31. The amount represents 1,669 single-family accounts with more than $50 past due by more than 60 days.
PWD General Manager Dennis LaMoreaux said the delinquencies amount to 5% of the total water revenue. He said it’s not crippling them at this point and noted that the “vast majority” of accounts are less than $500 in arrears.
It’s no doubt been a struggle for some households to stay on top of their bills, while trying to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table. The past year hasn’t been easy for many — and it’s been much harder for others.
However, life appears to be returning to normal, despite COVID-19 and the Delta variant continuing to spread. Stores are seeing business, as are restaurants and movie theaters. Music venues and amusement parks are open again.
We think an extension on the moratorium is a good idea, but when Dec. 30 rolls around, it needs to end. March 2022 will mark two years since the pandemic caused massive business shut-downs and job losses.
However, falling behind on bills doesn’t only happen to the unemployed. It can easily happen to those who are working but have had their hours cut.
That was another side-effect of the pandemic. Not all businesses suffered shut-downs — some reduced staff or put their employees on furlough.
We’ve seen plenty of “help wanted” signs and companies advertising jobs online.
We hope by the end of the year, everyone who needs a job has one and those who have fallen behind financially, can catch up.
