The Los Angeles Police Department is facing criticism and scrutiny after a woman claims to have been arrested in a case of mistaken identity. The worst part? She remained in jail for nearly two weeks.
Bethany Farber claims a no-bail warrant kept her locked up for 13 days, after she was arrested at LAX.
Police thought they were arresting Bethany Farber, for whom they had a warrant, but it turned out, they arrested the wrong woman.
The woman they did arrest was headed to Mexico to see her brother, but rather than her getting on a plane, TSA took her into custody because of an arrest warrant for a woman of the same name, who is from Texas.
So how could something so egregious happen? According to television news reports, the Los Angeles Police Department failed to check the woman’s driver’s license, Social Security number and birth date against what was listed on the warrant. Even the woman’s booking photo was very different from the woman with the outstanding warrant. Had the two been compared, it would have been very obvious that the woman they arrested was not the woman they were after.
It’s unclear what prompted the woman to be detained by TSA in the first place. But apparently they linked her name to the outstanding warrant. It would seem logical that it would have ended there and some identifier such as an address or Social Security number would have been checked against that of the woman listed on the warrant.
At any rate, this woman spent nearly two weeks in lock-up, trying to get her name cleared, so she could be released. During that time, she alleges her grandmother had a stroke because of the stressful situation.
Farber has lawyered up and is looking to sue the police department — and rightfully so. It’s frightening to think that something like this could happen to any one of us, due to human error.
